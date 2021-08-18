Former Bangkok Post deputy editor dies at 66

Section
Thailand
General

published : 18 Aug 2021 at 13:13

writer: Online Reporters

The <i>Bangkok Post</i> has lost a noted journalist in former deputy editor Sonchai Nokplub, who died on Wednesday. He was 66.

Former Bangkok Post editor Pichai Chuensuksawadi (right) poses with his close friend and former deputy editor Sonchai Nokplub at an unknown and undated location. (Photo from Pichai Chuensuksawadi Facebook account)

Sonchai died after fighting cancer for years, former Post editor and his close friend Pichai Chuensuksawadi posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Sonchai retired in 2014, with the title of deputy editor his last position after spending 37 years in journalism at the organisation, starting off in 1977 in the proof-reading room with Mr Pichai.

"Sonchai was a newspaper man with integrity and honesty. He cared about the craft of journalism," Mr Pichai said about his late friend. "As he rose up the ranks from a reporter, to the news editor and eventually deputy editor of the Bangkok Post, he earned a reputation of being a fair and firm boss." 

The bathing rite for him will be held on Wednesday at 4pm at Sala 8 at Wat Samien Nari in Chatuchak district.

The chanting rite will take place at 5pm from Wednesday to Saturday and the cremation will be held at 1pm on Sunday.

