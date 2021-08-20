Police seize ping-pong bombs in Bangkok raids

Pol Lt Gen Kornchai Klaiklueng, commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, centre, examines ping-pong bombs on display during the media briefing on Friday. (Photo supplied)

Police have seized 75 ping-pong bombs and arrested two men and a woman at a house in Bangkok’s Don Muang district on Friday morning.

One of the suspects allegedly admitted to having delivered firecrackers and ping-pong bombs to anti-government protesters for use in the Din Daeng area.

Ratchasak Sasuk, 23, Yothin Chansom, 23, and Jiranan Jaija were charged with illegally making, importing or selling explosives in violation of the firearms law.

The charges carry a penalty of 1-20 years in prison and/or fine of 2,000-40,000 baht, Pol Lt Gen Kornchai Klaiklueng, commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, told reporters on Friday.

He said cyber crime investigators had learned that a group of young people had produced explosives and sold them via social media platforms.

Their investigation resulted in a court warrant to search four premises in Don Muang.

The warrants were executed, three suspects arrested and the small explosive devices seized.

One of the suspects allegedly confessed he had delivered firecrackers and ping-pong bombs to protesters, who used them during an anti-government rally at Din Daeng intersection on Aug 15.

Two purchase orders were made via TikTok app, the most recent was on Aug 13 for 100 ping pong bombs, priced at 300 baht each, Pol Lt Gen Kornchai said.

The suspects were handed over to Don Muang police station. The investigation was continuing, he said.