Clean bill of health for Phetchabun chicken plant

Operations to resume Saturday as nearly 3,500 workers test negative at end of 28-day Covid quarantine

The Golden Line Business chicken processing factory in Phetchabun employs nearly 7,200 workers, most of them from Myanmar. (Photo: Sunthorn Kongvarakom)

PHETCHABUN: All of the nearly 3,500 workers who tested positive for Covid-19 at a major chicken processing plant have tested negative following their 28-day quarantine at a field hospital, authorities said on Friday.

As a result, the factory of Golden Line Business, a subsidiary of Saha Farms Group, will resume full-scale operations on Saturday, Phetchabun governor Krit Khongmuang said.

The infections were first discovered at the factory on July 22 and tests were performed over the following four days on all 7,164 workers, said Bung Sam Phan district chief Sompong Thongnoonui.

A total of 3,481 people tested positive and were sent to a field hospital on the factory site for treatment. All tests conducted at the end of the 28-day quarantine came back negative, he said.

“All are 100% recovered. They can live their lives as normal and the factory can reopen,” said Mr Krit.

Areas around the factory are also free of the virus, the governor added.

Mr Sompong said most of the infected workers had mild symptoms and herbal drugs were mainly used for treatment.

“This cluster gives us a lesson that to manage a major cluster of infections and apply control measures during a crisis, mass testing must be quickly conducted,” he said. “Participation of local people and integrated efforts from all concerned agencies, including the factory operator, help control the situation.”

Golden Line, a producer and exporter of frozen chicken, is the largest employer of workers from Myanmar in the province.