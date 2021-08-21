Section
261 daily Covid fatalities, 20,571 new cases reported
Thailand
General

published : 21 Aug 2021 at 08:14

writer: Online Reporters

Volunteers prepare an oxygen cylinder for a Covid-19 patient after he was dropped off by ambulance at Wat Saphan in Klong Toey district, Bangkok, on Thursday. (Bloomberg photo)
There were 261 more Covid-19 fatalities and 20,571 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Saturday morning.

There were 20,336 cases in the general population and 235 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 23,159 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 1,001,418 Covid-19 patients, 791,538 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,030,281 Covid-19 cases, 819,183 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 8,993 in the third wave and 9,087 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The high of daily Covid-19 cases was at 23,418 reported on Aug 13 and the record high of new daily fatalities was at 312 reported on Aug 18.

