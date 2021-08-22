Section
Man, daughter drown in Mekong murder-suicide
Thailand
General

Man, daughter drown in Mekong murder-suicide

published : 22 Aug 2021 at 11:37

writer: Pattanapong Sripiachai

The bodies of a man and his seven-year-old daughter were covered with white sheets after being brought up from the Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom. They jumped into the river on Saturday afternoon and drowned.(Photo by Pattanapong Sripiachai)
NAKHON PHANOM: A man and his seven-year-old daughter jumped into the Mekong river in Muang district and drowned on Saturday afternoon in an incident believed to be a murder-suicide.

Pol Cap Jamras Srihata, a Muang police duty officer, said the incident occurred at about 6.30pm in the Mekong river in front of the governor's riverside residence on Sunthorn Wichit Road.

A rescue unit of the Muang Nakhon Phanom Municipality and divers from the Mekong Riverine Unit rushed to the pier from which the man and his daughter were seen jumping into the river. Two dogs accompanying them also followed suit.

The rescuers and divers retrieved the bodies of the man and his daughter from the river, not far from the pier, after about an hour of searching.

The man was identified as Rakangngern Intra, 30, a food delivery courier. The daughter was Kulnart Intra, 7, a Prathom 1 student at Tessaban 4 School.

When their bodies were brought ashore, the two dogs, which swam to the shore earlier, approached the corpses.

Mrs Somkid, 53, Rakangngern's mother, said her son had two daughters, 7 and 4. His wife left him about two years ago, leaving the two daughters in his care. She, Rakangngern and the two girls lived in a rented house in the municipality.

The woman said her son was about 100,000 baht in debt and had expressed his anxiety, but she had no idea he would take such a tragic course of action.  

