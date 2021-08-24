Bomb attack on army base, soldier injured

Soldiers at the entrance to the military base at Ban Khuan in tambon Phron of Yala's Muang district after a pipe bomb was thrown into the grounds on Monday night. One soldier was wounded by the explosion. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

YALA: A soldier was injured by an exploding pipe bomb thrown into a military base in Muang district on Monday night, according to a situation report filed to Muang police station.

The attack occurred about 8pm.

The pipe bomb was hurled into the operations base of Platoon 1 of Infantry Company 15211 at Ban Khuan in tambon Phron, and exploded.



Pvt Channarong Panchatree, 22, from Trang's Kantang district, was wounded in the left shoulder by shrapnel. He was admitted to Yala Hospital.



Two army pickup trucks and a car were also damaged.