Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Bomb attack on army base, soldier injured
Thailand
General

Bomb attack on army base, soldier injured

published : 24 Aug 2021 at 10:31

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

Soldiers at the entrance to the military base at Ban Khuan in tambon Phron of Yala's Muang district after a pipe bomb was thrown into the grounds on Monday night. One soldier was wounded by the explosion. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)
Soldiers at the entrance to the military base at Ban Khuan in tambon Phron of Yala's Muang district after a pipe bomb was thrown into the grounds on Monday night. One soldier was wounded by the explosion. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

YALA: A soldier was injured by an exploding pipe bomb thrown into a military base in Muang district on Monday night, according to a situation report filed to Muang police station.

The attack occurred about 8pm.

The pipe bomb was hurled into the operations base of Platoon 1 of Infantry Company 15211 at Ban Khuan in tambon Phron, and exploded.

Pvt Channarong Panchatree, 22, from Trang's Kantang district, was wounded in the left shoulder by shrapnel. He was admitted to Yala Hospital.

Two army pickup trucks and a car were also damaged.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Business

Delta blow knocks wind out of Asia's economic recovery

TOKYO: Asia's robust economic recovery from last year's coronavirus low is losing momentum as a surge in Covid-19 cases sees shops empty again and factories close, dimming prospects for corporate profit growth after a blockbuster half year.

12:02
World

US ramps up Afghan evacuations after Taliban warn of 'red line'

KABUL: US troops led an increasingly desperate effort Tuesday to airlift thousands of people out of Kabul, after the Taliban warned they would allow foreign forces to carry out evacuations for just one more week.

11:45
World

Harris accuses China of 'intimidation' in disputed seas

SINGAPORE: US Vice President Kamala Harris accused Beijing on Tuesday of intimidation in hotly disputed waters as she sought to rally Asian allies against China and shore up US credibility in the wake of the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

11:45