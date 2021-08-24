Infection rate down again in Chon Buri

An elderly man signs his name in a vaccine form at his shophouse in Si Racha district of Chon Buri on Monday. The municipality and Phayathai Hospital sent a team of nurses to administer Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine to 28 bed-ridden ridden or disabled people at their houses. (Photo: @Pr.Sricachaity Facebook page)

Chon Buri saw the rate of Covid-19 infections drop below 1,000 for the second day running, with 816 new cases and eight Covid deaths reported on Tuesday.

The number of patients discharged after treatment outnumbered new cases, at 1,021.

On Monday, the province reported 953 new cases and seven deaths in the previous 24 hours, the first day the number of cases dropped below 1,000 since July 31, according to data shown on the provincial public health office Facebook account.

The new infections brought the provincial total to 56,190, of which 36,537 have already recovered, including the 1,021 newly discharged cases. A total of 19,341 patients were still under treatment at hospitals.

The eight deaths brought the total to 312, the provincial public health office said in an update posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

Of the new infections, 227 caught the virus from other family members, 138 from colleagues, 24 from infected people close to them and one at a party.

Twenty-four cases were linked to four clusters – Italian-Thai Plc in Bang Lamung district (9), Italian-Thai Plc in Si Racha district (5), Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) in Si Racha district (5), and Siam Compressor Industry Co in Si Racha district (5).

Twenty-four cases were in at-risk occupations. Five were medical workers and three infected people told authorities they had returned from at-risk Bangkok. Forty-four were from workplaces in Rayong province.

Another 166 people came into contact with confirmed cases and were still under disease investigation. The remaining 160 cases were being investigated, the provincial public health office said.

Si Racha district reported the highest number of new infections (307), followed by Muang district (200), Bang Lamung (189), Phan Thong (84) and Ban Bung (54). The remaining cases were in other districts.