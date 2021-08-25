Police search luxury home of fugitive cop 'Jo Ferrari'

The Bangkok home of fugitive sacked police colonel Thitisan Utthanaphon, until Tuesday the chief of Muang police in Nakhon Sawan. Police searched the luxury premises on Wednesday morning. (Photo supplied)

Police searched the luxury house of fugitive Thitisan Utthanaphon in Bangkok’s Klong Sam Wa district on Wednesday morning as the search widened for the sacked police colonel accused of the fatal torture of a drug suspect in Nakhon Sawan.

The wanted man, known to his colleagues as "Jo Ferrari", was not there.

Police did find 13 luxury cars parked in the vast 5-rai compound at Panya Intra housing estate in Bang Chan area.

The team of police, led by Pol Maj Gen Noppasilp Phulsawat, chief of Provincial Police Region 7, also found two Myanmar women, said to be housekeepers, and a security guard.

The two women told police that Thitisan would return each week from Nakhon Sawan, where he was superintendent of Muang police station, and spend Saturday and Sunday there. He sometimes arrived with his girlfriend, but mostly came alone.

Thitisan, 39, was removed as Muang police chief and sacked from the force on Tuesday after a video showing a man being suffocated to death with a plastic bag over his head was posted on Facebook, and rapidly went viral.

The Nakhon Sawan provincial court approved arrest warrants for Pol Col Thitisan and six subordinates for their alleged role in the torture and death of the drug suspect.

They face charges of malfeasance causing damage to another person, colluding with five people or more in the coercion of another person, and collusion in killing another person by torture.

Police with the two Myanmar caretakers at fugitive former police colonel Thitisan Utthanaphon's house in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Photo supplied)

Some of the 13 luxury cars found parked in the sprawling grounds of the house. (Photo supplied)