Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Singkhorn pass closed to all traffic
Thailand
General

Singkhorn pass closed to all traffic

published : 26 Aug 2021 at 07:11

newspaper section: News

The Singkhorn border checkpoint in tambon Klong Wan of Muang district will be closed to all traffic for seven days starting Thursday. (Photo: Chaiwat Satyaem)
The Singkhorn border checkpoint in tambon Klong Wan of Muang district will be closed to all traffic for seven days starting Thursday. (Photo: Chaiwat Satyaem)

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: The Singkhorn border checkpoint in tambon Klong Wan of Muang district will be closed to all traffic for seven days starting Thursday, as part of a bid to control Covid-19 infections in the province.

Deputy governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phrompiriya Kitnuson, said on Wednesday that the Provincial Communicable Diseases Committee has decided to close Singkhon pass to goods transport for seven days as it reviews the province's virus control measures.

The pass had been closed to passenger traffic since the pandemic began.

Authorities are working with importers and exporters at the border to come up with stringent guidelines to contain the spread of Covid-19, with "big cleaning" of all transiting cargo, he said.

Suriya Kuharat, Prachuap Khiri Khan public health chief, said three warders and 14 prisoners at the Prachuap Khiri Khan prison have tested positive for Covid-19.

A 28-day ban on entering and exiting the prison was ordered on Tuesday, which means staff can't leave the jail either.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Philippines approves commercial use of genetically engineered rice

The Philippines has approved the commercial propagation of genetically modified Golden Rice after more than a decade of field tests that drew strong opposition from anti-GMO activists.

08:30
Business

NESDC sounds the alarm on jobs losses

The government is being urged to step up the introduction of more effective and intensive assistance measures to help maintain employment and create jobs for new graduates, as the fresh Covid-19 outbreak has had a drastic impact on workers.

08:11
Thailand

Parliament backs two-ballot poll

Parliament on Wednesday approved charter amendments to switch to using two ballots instead of one in a general election amid a heated debate that threatened to derail the process.

08:00