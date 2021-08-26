Singkhorn pass closed to all traffic

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: The Singkhorn border checkpoint in tambon Klong Wan of Muang district will be closed to all traffic for seven days starting Thursday, as part of a bid to control Covid-19 infections in the province.

Deputy governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phrompiriya Kitnuson, said on Wednesday that the Provincial Communicable Diseases Committee has decided to close Singkhon pass to goods transport for seven days as it reviews the province's virus control measures.

The pass had been closed to passenger traffic since the pandemic began.

Authorities are working with importers and exporters at the border to come up with stringent guidelines to contain the spread of Covid-19, with "big cleaning" of all transiting cargo, he said.

Suriya Kuharat, Prachuap Khiri Khan public health chief, said three warders and 14 prisoners at the Prachuap Khiri Khan prison have tested positive for Covid-19.

A 28-day ban on entering and exiting the prison was ordered on Tuesday, which means staff can't leave the jail either.