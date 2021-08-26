Fugitive Jo Ferrari reported caught

Several Thai media outlets are reporting that fugitive police colonel Thitisan Utthanaphon, aka Jo Ferrari, has been arrested in Myanmar.

He reportedly surrendered himself in Myawaddy, across the border from Mae Sot in Tak province.

Police chief Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk was scheduled to a briefing at 9pm on Thursday.

The reports said he succumbed to mounting pressure from the massive police hunt and alerted authorities to his whereabouts.

Khaosod reported that the arresting team went to his hideout and then took him to a safehouse.

Pol Gen Suchart Teerasawat, head of the investigation team, would fly from Bangkok to interrogate him, reports said, but did not say where.

The reports were not confirmed.