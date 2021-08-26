Section
Thailand
General

Fugitive 'Jo Ferrari' turns himself in

published : 26 Aug 2021 at 18:32

writer: Online reporters and Wassayos Ngamkham

Pol Col Thitisan Utthanaphon (handcuffed) is at the Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok on Thursday night as national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk (right) questions him. (Police photo)
Fugitive Pol Col Thitisan Utthanaphon, aka Jo Ferrari, has surrendered himself in Myanmar, according to police sources.

He was reportedly brought across the border to Mae Sot in Tak province from adjacent Myawaddy on Thursday evening.

Police chief Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk was scheduled to hold a briefing at 9pm on the same day.

Thai media earlier reported he succumbed to mounting pressure from the massive police hunt and alerted authorities to his whereabouts.

Khaosod reported that the arresting team went to his hideout and then took him to a safehouse.

Pol Gen Suchart Teerasawat, head of the investigation team, would fly from Bangkok to interrogate him, reports said, but did not say where.

Pol Col Thitisan, 39, was wanted for the alleged fatal torture of a 24-year-old drug suspect at his Muang Nakhon Sawan police station in Nakhon Sawan province on Aug 6. Earlier, senior police said detectives had not concluded whether the death resulted from an attempt to extort money or acquire information.

Pol Col Thitisan appeared at the Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok on Thursday night and was interrogated by national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk.

Pol Maj Gen Jirapop Puridet, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, said detectives were about to arrest Pol Col Thitisan in Chon Buri province but the suspect told police that he wanted to surrender at the CSD headquarters.

