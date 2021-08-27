Nearly 90% of Bangkok residents get first jab

A health worker gives the AstraZeneca vaccine to a bedridden patient, Malai Phensut, 96, at her home in Sathon district, Bangkok, on Thursday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Almost 90% of Bangkok residents have received their first vaccine shot against Covid-19, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

BMA spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said that a total of 6,717,824 people who live in Bangkok have received the first shot, accounting for 87% of the population.

A total of 1,591,453 people have been fully vaccinated, accounting for 27%.

Mr Pongsakorn insisted the BMA's plan to procure alternative vaccines for city residents remains in place but currently the city is being allocated more vaccines including Pfizer's mRNA type from the government for distribution.

He said people who registered for vaccination under the Thai Ruam Jai programme are expected to receive the second shot of AstraZeneca in September.

Dr Suksan Kittisupakorn, director of the BMA's Medical Office, said the BMA is in the process of procuring Moderna and Sinopharm vaccines for distribution and City Hall will increase its vaccination capacity when the alternative vaccines are ready for rollout.

Mr Pongsakorn said the Covid-19 situation in Bangkok is improving due to a high vaccination rate, proactive screening and isolation of patients with the virus from their communities.

He said people have a better understanding about the home/community isolation programme and have quicker access to care and treatment via the programme.

He said Bangkok may see some easing of restrictions to be tabled to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration today.

"There are two factors, which are the number of infections and vaccinations. Bangkok has a steady infection rate at 4,000 a day while vaccination is picking up," he said, adding that a mobile unit next week will begin providing vaccines to priority groups unable to register for inoculation.