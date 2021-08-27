UK govt adds Thailand to Covid travel 'red list'

The UK government will put Thailand on its travel "red list" on Monday due to low vaccination rates. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

LONDON: The British government on Monday will add Thailand and Montenegro to its travel "red list", with foreigners banned from travelling to England from those countries, and nationals required to quarantine.

"Thailand and Montenegro will be added to the red list from 4 am on Monday 30 August 2021," reflecting the increased coronavirus case rates in those countries, the Department for Transport said.

British and Irish nationals and those living in the United Kingdom are allowed to travel from red list countries, but must quarantine in a hotel for 10 days on arrival.

Thailand will move to the red category as low vaccination levels leave Asia vulnerable to new coronavirus variants, along with Montenegro.

The government added Switzerland, Denmark and Canada to the green list, it added.

Travellers from those destinations will now not have to quarantine, regardless of vaccination status.