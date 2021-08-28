Chon Buri reports 15 Covid deaths, 972 cases

People wait to receive a Covid-19 vaccine shot at Pattaya City Hospital in Pattaya beach town of Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province, on Thursday. (Photo: Prpattayacity Facebook page)

Fifteen more Covid-19 deaths and another 973 infections were reported in Chon Buri, with most cases found in Muang, Si Racha and Bang Lamung districts.

The number of people discharged from hospitals, at 1,261, outnumbered that of the new cases.

The new infections brought the provincial total to 60,173. Of these, 42,252 have already recovered. A total of 17,556 patients were still in hospitals.

The 15 deaths brought the total to 365, the provincial public health office said in an update posted on its Facebook page on Saturday.

The new infections were found in all 11 districts of this eastern province. Muang logged the highest number of new cases (256), followed by Si Racha (207), Bang Lamung (156), Ban Bung (77), Phan Thong (60), Phanat Nikhom (49), and Sattahip (15). The remaining cases were in other districts with Sichang reporting one case.

Of the 972 new cases, 266 caught the disease from family members, 118 from colleagues, 19 from people close to them and one had been to a party.

Forty cases were linked to four clusters — Vandapac Co in Muang district (22), Acushnet Footjoy (Thailand) Co in Si Racha district (7), Thai President Foods Co in Si Racha district (6), and Panus Assembly Co in Phanat Nikhom district (5).

Nineteen cases had at-risk occupations, including a medical worker. Four had travelled from at-risk provinces — Chachoengsao (2), Bangkok (1) and Rayong (1).

Forty-two cases were from workplaces in Rayong province. Another 185 people came into contact with confirmed cases and were still under disease investigation. The remaining 277 cases were being investigated, the provincial public health office said.

Chon Buri has reported 40 clusters — workplaces (21), construction workers’ camps (10), markets (5) and communities (4).