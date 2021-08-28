Cargo train damaged in Narathiwat bomb blast

No one hurt in bomb and gunshot attack on passenger train being used to transport farm products to Bangkok

Investigators inspect damage to a carriage of a train that was transporting fruit and agricultural products from the South to Bangkok following a bomb blast in Narathiwat on Saturday afternoon. Nobody was hurt. (Photo: State Railway of Thailand labour union @thaisrut Facebook page)

A bomb exploded as a train transporting agricultural products approached a railway station in Narathiwat early Saturday afternoon. Gunshots were fired at one carriage, but nobody was hurt. The train was damaged.

The attack occurred at 12.25pm when train No 986 on the Sungai Kolok-Bangkok route was about one kilometre away from the Tanyongmas station in Rangae district, Thai media reported.

The repurposed passenger train had departed Sungai Kolok on Saturday to transport fruit, agricultural products and parcels from the deep South to Bangkok as part of measures to alleviate the hardship of people affected by travel restrictions and Covid-19 control measures.

Shortly after the bomb went off near the Tanyongmas station, gunshots were fired at the fifth carriage, where State Railway of Thailand (SRT) staff were sitting. Luckily, all of them escaped unhurt.

The attack, suspected to be the work of southern insurgents, prompted the SRT to suspend the special cargo service indefinitely.

The service, intended to help farmers and others during the harvest season, began on Thursday and had been scheduled to operate until Oct 1.