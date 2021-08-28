Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Bangkok Airways reports cyberattack
Thailand
General

Bangkok Airways reports cyberattack

Carrier investigating whether some customer data may have been compromised

published : 28 Aug 2021 at 20:43

Bangkok Airways says it is investigating a cyberattack in which some customers’ personal data may have been compromised.

In a statement on its website, the carrier said the incident was first discovered on Aug 23. 

“An initial investigation of the incident appeared to confirm that some of the personal data may have been accessed,” it said, adding that the breach did not affect the company’s operational or aeronautical security systems.

The airline said it was investigating to verify the compromised data and affected passengers “as well as taking relevant measures to strengthen its IT system”.

It recommended that passengers contact their bank or credit card provider and follow their advice and change any compromised passwords as soon as possible.

Passengers who believe they may have been affected can contact the company via the email address infosecurity@bangkokair.com.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Bangkok Airways reports cyberattack

Bangkok Airways says it is investigating a cyberattack in which some customers’ personal data may have been compromised.

20:43
Sports

Man City thrash Arsenal 5-0

MANCHESTER: Manchester City made light work of thrashing a hapless 10-man Arsenal 5-0 on Saturday — the first time since 1954-55 that the Gunners have lost their first three matches of a league season.

20:33
Thailand

Duterte lifts casino ban on Boracay

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has lifted a moratorium on casino operations on the country’s top holiday island to generate taxes for its Covid-19 pandemic response.

18:45