Bangkok Airways reports cyberattack

Carrier investigating whether some customer data may have been compromised

Bangkok Airways says it is investigating a cyberattack in which some customers’ personal data may have been compromised.

In a statement on its website, the carrier said the incident was first discovered on Aug 23.

“An initial investigation of the incident appeared to confirm that some of the personal data may have been accessed,” it said, adding that the breach did not affect the company’s operational or aeronautical security systems.

The airline said it was investigating to verify the compromised data and affected passengers “as well as taking relevant measures to strengthen its IT system”.

It recommended that passengers contact their bank or credit card provider and follow their advice and change any compromised passwords as soon as possible.

Passengers who believe they may have been affected can contact the company via the email address infosecurity@bangkokair.com.