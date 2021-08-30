Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
256 daily Covid fatalities, 15,972 new cases reported
Thailand
General

256 daily Covid fatalities, 15,972 new cases reported

published : 30 Aug 2021 at 08:08

writer: Online Reporters

A monk wearing a protective outfit sits on a vehicle sent by Wat Siripong Thammaninit in Bang Khen district, Bangkok, to give free food to people affected by Covid-19. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)
A monk wearing a protective outfit sits on a vehicle sent by Wat Siripong Thammaninit in Bang Khen district, Bangkok, to give free food to people affected by Covid-19. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

There were 256 more Covid-19 fatalities and 15,972 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Monday morning.

There were 15,692 cases in the general population and 280 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 17,281 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been  1,161,200 Covid-19 patients, 974,418 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,190,063 Covid-19 cases, 1,002,746 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 11,305 in the third wave and 11,399 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The high of daily Covid-19 cases was at 23,418 reported on Aug 13 and the record high of new daily fatalities was at 312 reported on Aug 18.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Wife of Greek ambassador to Brazil convicted of his murder

RIO DE JANEIRO: A Brazilian court has sentenced Francoise de Souza Oliveira to 31 years in prison for murdering her husband, Greek ambassador Kyriakos Amiridis, authorities said Sunday.

08:45
Thailand

Special Ops chief says actions speak louder than words

The hostage drama that unfolded aboard a Bangkok bus last week brought plenty of attention to the Special Operations Police (SOP), a new unit within the Royal Thai Police whose broad remit ranges from combatting drugs to protecting the Crown.

08:11
Thailand

256 daily Covid fatalities, 15,972 new cases reported

There were 256 more Covid-19 fatalities and 15,972 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Monday morning.

08:08