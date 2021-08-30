Electronics exporter closes plant in flooded Bangpoo

Factory workers are evacuated from flooded Bangpoo Industrial Estate in Samut Prkan's Muang district on Monday. (Photo from @Ruamduay Twitter account: Sutthiwit Chaiyutworakan)

Major flooding at Bangpoo Industrial Estate in Samut Prakan province has led to Delta Electronics Plc announcing the temporary closure of its operations there.

Delta, a leading exporter of electronics, informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand of its decision on Monday.

Its said its three factories and two warehouses will not reopen until the floodwater has fallen to safe levels.

The company said the production line had not been damaged by the flooding. It would assess damage after the floodwater subsided.

The industrial estate hosts about 300 factories. Delta is the only company to close its operations to date.

The industrial estate was heavily flooded, with water more than one metre deep, after a downpour pounded the province in the small hours of Sunday. People were evacuated from the area and workers from factories as the water level rose.

The water level was down on Monday, but small vehicles were advised to avoid the Bangpoo area.

The Royal Irrigation Department expected the floodwater to completely drain in a few days and the situation at the industrial estate to return to normal, Thai PBS reported.