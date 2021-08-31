Section
Illegal timber seized at temple, man arrested
Thailand
General

published : 31 Aug 2021 at 10:15

writer: Piyarat Chongcharoen

Some of the illegally cut logs seized at a forest temple in Kanchanaburi's Sai Yok district on Monday. A suspect was arrested. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)
KANCHANABURI: A man was arrested and a quantity of illegally cut timber logs seized at a temple in Sai Yok district of this western border province on Monday.

Sawit Jiamjiraporn, the Sai Yok district chief, led a team of administrative officials and defence volunteers, to search Nong Pla Duk forest temple at Moo 5 village in tambon Si Mongkol .

They were acting on reports it had been used as a base for forest encroachment and the processing of illegally cut wood.

At the temple, Pongsak Sirirat, 24, from Sai Yok district, was detained and some pradoo logs, a chainsaw and a Mitsubishi pickup truck impounded as evidence. A urine test turned purple, indicating he had recenty used an illegal drug.

In a subsequent search of his house at Moo 5 village in tambon Si Mongkol and at six other spots, authorities found and seized a large quantity of processed timber.

Mr Pongsak and the seized goods were handed over to Sai Yok police for legal proceedings.

