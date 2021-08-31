Chon Buri sees drop in Covid infections

People arrive in pouring rain for Covid-19 testing at Muang Pattaya 2 School in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri on Aug 27. Pattaya City municipality and the private sector jointly conducted mass testing using antigen test kits. (Photo: @Prpattaycity Facebook page)

Chon Buri reported another drop in coronavirus infections on Tuesday, with 745 new cases and four deaths.

There were 1,196 people discharged from hospitals after treament for the disease, far outnumbering the new cases.

The rate of infections in province had been above 1,000 a day since July 31, before dropping to 953 on Aug 23.

However, the daily infections jumped to 1,064 cases on Aug 27 before dropping below 1,000 the next day. From Aug 28-Aug 30, the province reported 972, 762, and 747, according to the provincial public health office Facebook.

The new infections brought the provincial total to 62,427. Of these, 46,128 have already recovered. A total of 15,911 patients were still in hospitals.

The four deaths brought the total to 388, the provincial public health office said in an update posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

Of the 745 new cases, 192 caught the virus from family members, 155 from colleagues, 7 from people close to them and five had been to parties.

Thirty cases were linked to four clusters — Vandapac Co in Muang district (8), Kasem Plastic Industry Co in Phanat Nikhom district (11), Hansol Technics (Thailand) Co in Ban Bung district (6), and Panjawattana Plastic (Thailand) Plc in Si Racha (5).

Twenty-five patients had at-risk occupations Forty-four cases were from workplaces in Rayong province.

Another 78 people came into contact with confirmed cases and were still under disease investigation. The remaining 209 cases were being investigated, the provincial public health office said.

The new infections were found in 10 districts of the eastern province. Muang district reported the highest number of new cases (211), followed by Si Racha 171, Bang Lamung (115), Phan Thong (64), and Phanat Nikhom (60). The remaining cases were in other areas, with Koh Sichang reporting zero infections.