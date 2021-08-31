Koh Lan poised to reopen

A busy beach on Koh Lan island, off Pattaya, pre-Covid-19. (File photo)

PATTAYA, Chon Buri: Popular tourist isle Koh Lan is ready to reopen to visitors after the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) eased travel restrictions from Sept 1, an island community leader said on Tuesday.

Booncherd Boonying, chairman of the Koh Lan community, said about 70% of the island's residents had been vaccinated against Covid-19.



In the early stage of opening, beaches would remain closed and without deckchair services.



However, all resorts, lodging facilities and other tourist spots were ready for customers.

Health safety measures would be strictly applied - including use of hand sanitising gel, face masks and social distancing - for tour operators and tourists, who would be given temprature checks at all boat piers and other places.



Mr Booncherd said Thai and foreign tourists were welcome, but the ban on migrant workers would continue.



Passenger boats between Koh Lan and Pattaya would operate three times a day - in the morning, midday and the evening.



If the situation improved, with more tourist arrivals, more boats would be put back into service, he said.



He did not say when the opening up would actually begin.