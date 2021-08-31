Free Covid-19 testing for service sector workers

A woman holds her son as a medic swabs her nose for an RT-PCR Covid-19 test at a youth centre in Nong Chok district, Bangkok on Aug 23. City Hall is offering free RT-PCR tests to those who tested positive for the virus with an antigen test kit. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) is operating a free Covid-19 test service at the government complex in Chaeng Watthana targeting people in service sectors such as restaurants, massage shops and hair salons.

The free testing — using Antigen Test Kits — began on Tuesday and will continue until Sept 3.

Attaporn Limpanyalert, NHSO deputy secretary-general, said on Tuesday the NHSO is working with the Faculty of Medical Technology, Mahidol University and Dhanarak Asset Development Co Ltd to carry out the tests.

The tests are being conducted from 8.30am-4.30pm at a parking area in the complex, Dr Attaporn said.

From Wednesday, prohibitions of dining in at restaurants and other activities at beauty salons are eased to help businesses recover, he said.

Prof Chartchalerm Isarankura Na Ayudhya, dean of Faculty of Medical Technology, Mahidol University, said the faculty previously ran testing for the NHSO during the July surge in infections to help speed up the detection of the virus so those found infected could get prompt treatment.

Prof Chartchalerm said the current effort is more about restoring people's trust that service sector workers are not infected.

Test results are available in 30 minutes and people can receive them at the testing area or download them online. If an infection is detected, the infected person will promptly receive treatment from medical clinics at home, while those with symptoms will be sent to Piyavate Hospital and given Favipiravir, he said.

People must have their ID cards or passports to get the test result while they can book the test through the related website or walk in, he said.