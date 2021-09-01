500kg ganja found on Mekong riverbank

The 500 slabs of dried marijuana, 500 kilogrammes in total, found on the Mekong riverbank in That Phanom district on Tuesday night, displayed at the Mekong Riverine headquarters in Nakhon Phanom. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: A drug suppression team of the Mekong Riverine Unit seized 500 kilogrammes of compressed dried marijuana left on the bank of the Mekong river in That Phanom district late on Tuesday night.

R/Adm Jaraskiat Chaiyaphan, commander of the Nakhon Phanom MRU, said a team on routine patrol found 10 sacks left on the riverbank near Ban Khap Phuang in tambon Nam Kam. They contained a total of 500 slabs of compressed marijuana weighing 1kg each.

It was believed the sacks brought across the river by boat Laos and left there to be collected and moved on through the smuggling network. Nobody was arrested.

About 3 tonnes of marijuana had been seized by the unit during the past month, R/Adm Jaraskiat said.