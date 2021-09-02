Red Cross calls for blood donations

Police officers donate blood in Nakhon Ratchasima, where the Red Cross Society is in dire need of donors, with the supply down to a critical level. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The Red Cross Society is in dire need of blood donations, with the local supply down to a critical level.

The society was able to supply only 30% of the amount requested by hospitals, chief of the Nakhon Ratchasima-based 5th National Blood Centre, Sirilak Piakkhunthod, said on Thursday.

Since the start of latest outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, blood donations in the four northeastern provinces under the centre's supervision - Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum, Buri Ram and Surin - had dropped sharply, Ms Sirilak said.

In particular, donations were down in Nakhon Ratchasima.

She attributed this to disease control restrictions, citing working-from-home and online learning by students.

Before the latest outbreak, the centre had supplied 70-80% of the blood required by hospitals in Nakhon Ratchasima. Now, it was down to only 30%.

If the blood shortage continued, lives would be in danger, particularly patients with blood-related diseases who needed 1-2 units every 3-4 weeks, Ms Sirilak said

It was also a big problem for hospitals in dire need of blood for patients undergoing surgery.

She said the centre had sought help, asking for blood donations from Army Region 2, Provincial Police Region 3 and officials from government agencies.

Members of the public could donate at the blood centre in tambon Nong Bua Sala, the blood donation room on the lower ground floor of Terminal 21 shopping mall in Muang district, at Rajabhat Nakhon Ratchasima’s Red Cross blood room or at hospitals, Ms Sirilak said.