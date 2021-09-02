City police warn protesters ahead of planned rallies on Thursday

A Car Mob calls for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in Bangkok on Aug 29. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Police again warned that large public gatherings were prohibited in Bangkok, which is under maximum and strict Covid-19 controls, ahead of rallies planned by two major protest groups at different locations in the capital on Thursday.

Metropolitan Police Bureau deputy commissioner Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai said the Car Mob group, led by red-shirt leader Nattawut Saikuar and activist Sombat Boonngam-anong, planned to gather at Asok BTS station at 4pm and the Talu Gas group planned to converge on Din Daeng intersection, but the time was not yet known.

He said the planned gatherings in Bangkok, a maximum and strict Covid-19 control zone, would be in violation of the emergency decree, the Communicable Disease Act, traffic law and related legislation.

The MPB had prepared deployments to maintain peace and order at those venues, he said.

He said there were 170 cases involving 645 suspects arising from rallies in July and August this year, and 375 offenders were already caught.

Since July last year, there were a total of 422 cases arising from anti-government rallies. Police had completed the investigations into 201 cases. The remainder were being investigated, Pol Maj Gen Piya.said.

The bureau had issued summonses for 164 people involved in the rallies - 25 protest leaders and 139 demonstrators.

Pol Maj Gen Piya warned parents that they could also face charges under the Child Protection Act if minors commit offences.

So far, police had issued warrants summonsing 17 parents, he said. They received warnings and were on probation.

If their children repeated the offences, fines would be imposed or they could be jailed if their behaviour showed they supported or gave their consent for their children to commit the offences, he said.