19 illegal Myanmar migrants held in Tak

Illegal Myanmar migrants are caught in Mae Ramat district, Tak province, on Saturday. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

TAK: Nineteen Myanmar nationals have been caught in a forest in Mae Ramat district for illegal entry.

Soldiers, police and local officials spotted a group of people walking in the forest behind Samae village in tambon Sam Muen on Saturday morning.

Upon seeing the officials, they abandoned belongings and fled. Nineteen people, 12 of whom were men, were subsequently caught.

All were illegal Myanmar migrants, said the arresting team.

After health checks for Covid-19, they were taken to Mae Ramat police station for further interrogation and legal action. The investigation would be extended to arrest those who took them into the country.