Distressed debt guarantor offers to sell family's eyes, kidneys

Rakthewa Khapim-udomlarp, 48, of Ubon Ratchathani's Khemarat district, his wife and their two sons, and the signs outside their home offering to sell their eyes and kidneys. (Photo: Good Governance Post Press Agency Facebook page)

A local government employee has offered to sell his family's eyes and kidneys to raise money after his house and land were seized because he went guarantor for a friend's purchase of a farm tractor.

Rakthewa Khapim-udomlarp, 48, works for Jead tambon administration organisation in Khemarat district of Ubon Ratchathani.

He signed as guarantor for the purchase of an 860,000-baht tractor by the wife of a local policeman. She defaulted on the payments.

Mr Rakthewa, his wife and their two sons were in the middle of a 100-kilometre walk in pouring rain on Thursday, from their rural home to the provincial capital. They planned to ask the prime minister for help when he visits there on Friday.

They were greeted by residents along the way, who came out to give them moral support after learning of their plight.

The family earlier erected two placards in front of their house in tambon Kham Pom, offering to sell sell eyes and kidneys of all four membrs of the family to get the money to save their house and 9 rai of farmland, Thai media reported.

The property was seized by the Legal Execution Department’s provincial office and put up for auction.

Mr Rakthewa said he worked at the TAO in Jead and also as a host on local radio. He had known Pol Snr Sgt Maj Manit Thiprasaharn, now at Na Tan police station, since they were children.

In July 2014, his friend asked for his help, as guarantor for a farm tractor his wife Jurairat Thiprasaharn wanted to buy.

As they were close and his friend also had a stable job, he agreed to go guarantor. His friend promised there would not be any problems.

Two years later, a warrant from the Ubon Ratchathani provincial court arrived at his house. He was named second defendant in a court case over the purchase of the tractor. He immediately contacted his friend, who said the case was being mediated in court.

On Aug 3, 2016 the court ordered Ms Jurairat, as the first defendant, to return the tractor and pay depreciation to the firm. However, she had still not returned it, Mr Rakthewa said.

Last year, the Legal Execution Department’s provincial office sent notification that his land and house were being seized and put up for auction. It was offered for sale twice, but drew no bids. The next action was set for Saturday, Oct 16.

Mr Rakthewa said he and his family were deeply distressed and feared the loss of their home and livelihood. In desperation, the family decided to sell their eyes and kidneys, or any other organs, in exchange for the 860,725 baht needed to buy back his house and farm.

They were marching from their home to the provincial hall to seek help from the governor. They would also seek help from Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who was due to visit the province on Friday.