Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Girl's illness after vaccine vexes medics
Thailand
General

Girl's illness after vaccine vexes medics

published : 4 Nov 2021 at 08:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The Department of Disease Control is investigating if a Pfizer Covid-19 shot caused a 12-year-old girl in Ratchaburi to fall severely ill.

The director of the Epidemiology Division at the DDC, Chakkarat Pittayawong-anont, said the girl, who received the Pfizer jab on Oct 19, began coughing and complained of chest pain last Sunday.

The girl was initially admitted to Ratchaburi Hospital on Oct 25, where she was given antibiotics and a diuretic. However, her condition continued to deteriorate and her doctors decided to transfer her to a different facility on Oct 26.

Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health, where the girl is currently being observed by doctors, has yet to conclude that her condition is linked to the vaccine she received.

The institute said the girl has a persistent cough, and shortness of breath which resulted in cyanosis.

Dr Chakkarat said the girl's medical records will be sent to an expert panel which will oversee the matter, as the case was a first of its kind in Thailand.

Doctors from QSNICH said the girl has been suffering from kyphosis -- an abnormal curvature of the spine -- since she was nine months old, which led to breathing problems that became apparent when the girl was two years old.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Call for radical fuel subsidy reform

Oil experts have called on the government to find new ways to subsidise diesel prices, target only specific groups of customers for help, and end the current blanket subsidy for all motorists.

07:00
Thailand

PPRP mute on Nirote for chief whip

The ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) has yet to decide who will replace Wirach Ratanasate as the new chief government whip after he was suspended from work on Tuesday due to his involvement in a corruption case, PPRP leader Prawit Wongsuwon said on Wednesday.

06:31
Thailand

Homegrown RNA kit cuts costs, saves lives

A government agency has developed a Covid-19 RNA extraction kit and donated 82,000 units worth 8.2 million baht to medical officers to ease their burden.

06:14