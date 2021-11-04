Girl's illness after vaccine vexes medics

The Department of Disease Control is investigating if a Pfizer Covid-19 shot caused a 12-year-old girl in Ratchaburi to fall severely ill.

The director of the Epidemiology Division at the DDC, Chakkarat Pittayawong-anont, said the girl, who received the Pfizer jab on Oct 19, began coughing and complained of chest pain last Sunday.

The girl was initially admitted to Ratchaburi Hospital on Oct 25, where she was given antibiotics and a diuretic. However, her condition continued to deteriorate and her doctors decided to transfer her to a different facility on Oct 26.

Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health, where the girl is currently being observed by doctors, has yet to conclude that her condition is linked to the vaccine she received.

The institute said the girl has a persistent cough, and shortness of breath which resulted in cyanosis.

Dr Chakkarat said the girl's medical records will be sent to an expert panel which will oversee the matter, as the case was a first of its kind in Thailand.

Doctors from QSNICH said the girl has been suffering from kyphosis -- an abnormal curvature of the spine -- since she was nine months old, which led to breathing problems that became apparent when the girl was two years old.