Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
4 extra holidays next year
Thailand
General

4 extra holidays next year

published : 4 Nov 2021 at 17:23

writer: Online Reporters

Tourists board ferries to Koh Larn off Pattaya during a long weekend last month. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)
Tourists board ferries to Koh Larn off Pattaya during a long weekend last month. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

The cabinet on Thursday approved four extra national holidays in July, October and December next year to extend existing holidays.

Deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said the extra holiday on Friday July 15 will create a five-day break starting from Wednesday July 13 at the beginning of the Buddhist Lent.

Friday July 29 will bridge the gap between July 28, the birthday of His Majesty the King, and the weekend.

Friday Oct 14 will will bridge the gap between Oct 13, the day of King Rama IX's passing, and the weekend.

Friday Dec 30, 2022, will create a four-day break during the New Year transition period.

For next month, the cabinet approved Dec 28, the King Taksin Memorial Day, as an extra national holiday for eight eastern provinces -- Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (5)
MOST RECENT
World

Malaysia minister ‘unaware’ Najib picked as state adviser

Malaysia’s Finance Minister Zafrul Abdul Aziz said he isn’t aware whether Najib Razak has been appointed as an adviser to the government, after a report said the former prime minister was offered a role to consult on the economy.

15:44
Thailand

Findings released

A committee of health experts conclude that Covid-19 vaccination killed three people out of the 842 fatalities they have investigated to date, and say it is safe.

15:25
World

Indonesia signals about-face on COP26 zero-deforestation pledge

JAKARTA: Indonesia's environment minister has dismissed as "inappropriate and unfair" a global plan to end deforestation by 2030, days after her country, home to a third of the world's rainforests, was among more than 100 that made the zero-deforestation pledge.

15:04