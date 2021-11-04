4 extra holidays next year

Tourists board ferries to Koh Larn off Pattaya during a long weekend last month. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

The cabinet on Thursday approved four extra national holidays in July, October and December next year to extend existing holidays.

Deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said the extra holiday on Friday July 15 will create a five-day break starting from Wednesday July 13 at the beginning of the Buddhist Lent.

Friday July 29 will bridge the gap between July 28, the birthday of His Majesty the King, and the weekend.

Friday Oct 14 will will bridge the gap between Oct 13, the day of King Rama IX's passing, and the weekend.

Friday Dec 30, 2022, will create a four-day break during the New Year transition period.

For next month, the cabinet approved Dec 28, the King Taksin Memorial Day, as an extra national holiday for eight eastern provinces -- Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.