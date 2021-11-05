80 new Covid deaths, 8,148 new cases

Foreigners drink at a bar in Soi Nana in Sukhumvit area on Wednesday after City Hall lifts the alcohol ban in Bangkok. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Thailand logged 80 new Covid-19 fatalities and 8,148 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

On Thursday, 8,238 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 1,922,709 Covid-19 patients, 1,807,304 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,951,572 Covid-19 cases, with 1,834,730 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 19,448 during the third wave and 19,542 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.



