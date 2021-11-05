Tourists flock to Koh Tao

Ferries to Koh Tao from Chumphon and the Surat Thani mainland were full on Friday, mostly with foreign visitors. (Photo supplied/Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: Visitors flocked to Koh Tao on Friday with ferries from the Chumphon and Surat Thani mainland full of passengers, mostly foreigners.

The popular island has been Covid-free for 35 days.

Business at resorts, tourist venues and beaches has revived after months in the doldrums because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The provincial tourism and sports office said 150-200 tourists were now arriving on Koh Tao each weekday, and up to 300 on weekends. More than 50% of the tourists were foreigners.

On Friday, four ferries brought about 200 tourists to the island.

In October, when the Phuket Sandbox was the primary access to Thailand, a total of 4,931 people entered Koh Tao. Of these tourists, 75% were Thais and 25% foreign nationals.

Ramluek Assawachin, chairwoman of the Koh Tao tourism association, said foreign tourists were making a beeline for island since the reopening of the country on Nov 1. The islanders were jubilant.

Surat Thani governor Wichayut Jinto said on Friday the outlook for the three main islands – Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao – and other tourist attractions in the southern province had greatly improved.

He said more than 70% of local residents 12 years old and more had been vaccinated and the province would reach its target of 85% by the end of this month.

Vaccinated foreign tourists on a ferry to Koh Tao in Surat Thani. (Photo supplied/ Supapong Chaolan)