Khunying Korkaew hit with forgery rap

The Office of the Attorney General has filed charges against Khunying Korkaew Boonyachinda and associates for forgery and allegedly using forged documents.

The charges are in connection with the transfer of shares of Wind Energy Holding (WEH), relating to a share dispute case worth 20 billion baht that started in 2018.

The Special Public Prosecutor filed a lawsuit against Khunying Korkaew and associates as defendants on Oct 25. She is accused of forging Kasem Narongdej's signature on several documents and using the documents to transfer WEH shares to herself. The Southern Bangkok Criminal Court has accepted the indictment.

The charges follow the results of signature verification tests by the Central Police Forensic Science Division, Royal Thai Police and the Institute of Forensic Science.

After several postponements for her to report to police and prosecutors, Khunying Korkaew and the other accused recently reported to the Bangkok Southern Criminal Division 1 Special Prosecutor. They filed a bail application which the court later granted.