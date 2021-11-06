Prison staff fired for graft, murder offences

The Department of Corrections (DoC) has dismissed 10 officials for serious misconduct including corruption, gross negligence and smuggling forbidden items into prisons.

DoC director-general Aryut Sinthopphan revealed on Friday that a departmental general sub-committee has reviewed the misconduct of 10 officials who have caused people's confidence in the agency to drop.

The names of the officials were not given.

The subcommittee decided to sack two officials who collected money from inmate's relatives in exchange for providing favours in prison, as well as helping to smuggle goods onto the premises.

Three other officials were also fired. Two were caught smuggling tobacco for inmates and conspiring to sell overpriced products in prison, while another was punished for gross misconduct in relation to the murder of five family members.

In addition, the subcommittee decided to dismiss another four officials who were tasked with screening people entering and exiting the prison. Their gross negligence resulted in several inmates escaping while disguised as staff.

One was also found guilty of illegally providing an inmate with a mobile phone.

"For the next fiscal year, the DoC has stressed that its officials must act with honesty and strictly adhere to the regulations," Mr Aryut said. "Prison wardens must also not be negligent in the face of corruption and serious misconduct."

"Any officials found to have committed illegal acts will be punished with the utmost severity," he added.