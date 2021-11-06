Section
8,467 new Covid cases, 69 more deaths
Thailand
General

published : 6 Nov 2021 at 07:46

writer: Online Reporters

People walks in Soi Nana in Sukhumvit area on Thursday. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)
There were 8,467 new Covid-19 cases and 69 more fatalities recorded during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

The number of new cases rose from 8,148 announced on Friday, when the country recorded 80 more deaths.

On Friday, 8,288 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 1,931,176 Covid-19 patients, 1,815,592 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,960,039 Covid-19 cases, with 1,843,018 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 19,517 during the third wave and 19,611 since the beginning of the pandemic.

