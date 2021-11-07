Thailand, Laos agree to push infrastructure development

Thailand and Laos have agreed to push forward the development of basic infrastructure between the two countries to support connectivity and transportation.

The agreement was made at the 22nd Thai-Lao Joint Commission meeting on Wednesday and Thursday at a hotel in Bangkok. The meeting was co-chaired by Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai and his Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith. The meeting, which was held under the theme of building "Towards a Resilient and Sustainable Recovery", served as an opportunity for both sides to follow up on the progress made in various areas of cooperation and push forward collaboration in new areas between the countries.

Arjaree Sriratanaban, director-general of the Department of East Asian Affairs, said Thailand and Laos agreed to move forward their development of public infrastructure, including pushing to build the fifth Thai–Lao bridge connecting Bueng Kan in Thailand with Bolikhamxay in Laos and the sixth bridge connecting Ubon Ratchathani in Thailand with Salavan in Laos.

She said both countries agreed to set up a working committee to discuss further details and regulations regarding the Thai-Lao land border reopening. "At the initial stage, it would be a one-day trip at the border crossing between Nong Khai, Udon Thani and Vientiane in Laos," she said. "This will help stimulate cross-border trade between the countries."

Ms Arjaree said the two sides will announce later when this border crossing will reopen.