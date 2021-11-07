Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thailand, Laos agree to push infrastructure development
Thailand
General

Thailand, Laos agree to push infrastructure development

published : 7 Nov 2021 at 04:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Poramet Tangsathaporn

Thailand and Laos have agreed to push forward the development of basic infrastructure between the two countries to support connectivity and transportation.

The agreement was made at the 22nd Thai-Lao Joint Commission meeting on Wednesday and Thursday at a hotel in Bangkok. The meeting was co-chaired by Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai and his Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith. The meeting, which was held under the theme of building "Towards a Resilient and Sustainable Recovery", served as an opportunity for both sides to follow up on the progress made in various areas of cooperation and push forward collaboration in new areas between the countries.

Arjaree Sriratanaban, director-general of the Department of East Asian Affairs, said Thailand and Laos agreed to move forward their development of public infrastructure, including pushing to build the fifth Thai–Lao bridge connecting Bueng Kan in Thailand with Bolikhamxay in Laos and the sixth bridge connecting Ubon Ratchathani in Thailand with Salavan in Laos.

She said both countries agreed to set up a working committee to discuss further details and regulations regarding the Thai-Lao land border reopening. "At the initial stage, it would be a one-day trip at the border crossing between Nong Khai, Udon Thani and Vientiane in Laos," she said. "This will help stimulate cross-border trade between the countries."

Ms Arjaree said the two sides will announce later when this border crossing will reopen.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Sports

Man U humbled at home in derby match

MANCHESTER: Manchester United suffered another home humiliation as Manchester City cruised to a 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Saturday to raise further questions over the future of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

6 Nov 2021
World

Zero tolerance

China shows no signs of letting up in its campaign to achieve Covid Zero, and experts say its leaders believe the public will continue to support a hard line.

6 Nov 2021
World

At least 8 die in crowd surge at Texas festival

HOUSTON, Texas: At least eight people died and scores of people were injured after a crowd surge on the opening night of a music festival in Houston on Friday.

6 Nov 2021