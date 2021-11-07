Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
97 more Myanmar job seekers caught on western border
Thailand
General

97 more Myanmar job seekers caught on western border

published : 7 Nov 2021 at 13:19

writer: Piyarat Chongcharoen

Soldiers offer food for illegal migrants from Myanmar after they were captured in Sai Yok district of Kanchanaburi on Sunday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)
Soldiers offer food for illegal migrants from Myanmar after they were captured in Sai Yok district of Kanchanaburi on Sunday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: As part of a daily operation against illegal border crossings, police rounded up 97 Myanmar nationals in Sai Yok district on Sunday morning, police said.

The 97 -- 54 men and 43 women -- were caught at about 7am by a combined team of police and administrative officials while hiding in a forest near Kratha Thong, Moo 5 village, in tambon Si Mong Khon, waiting for transportation to take them further inside Thailand.

They were from Yangon, Bago, Mawlamyine, Dawei, Rakhine and Magway townships in Myanmar and entered Thailand via a natural crossing.

They were to pay 15,000-20,000 baht each to job brokers on arriving at worksites in Pathum Thani, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom and Rayong provinces.

They were handed over to Sai Yok police for legal proceedings for illegal entry, pending deportation.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

7,960 new Covid cases, 53 new deaths

Thailand logged 7,960 new Covid-19 cases and 53 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

08:12
Thailand

'A bigger say'

The country is in need of structural reform with the younger generation getting a bigger say in charting national policies and amending the charter, a forum was told.

08:11
Sports

Pathum loss deals big blow to Buriram

Buriram United's massive five-point advantage in Thai League 1 was trimmed to just two after the northeastern giants suffered a 1-0 defeat at defending champions BG Pathum United on Saturdaynight.

07:22