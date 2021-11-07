97 more Myanmar job seekers caught on western border

Soldiers offer food for illegal migrants from Myanmar after they were captured in Sai Yok district of Kanchanaburi on Sunday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: As part of a daily operation against illegal border crossings, police rounded up 97 Myanmar nationals in Sai Yok district on Sunday morning, police said.

The 97 -- 54 men and 43 women -- were caught at about 7am by a combined team of police and administrative officials while hiding in a forest near Kratha Thong, Moo 5 village, in tambon Si Mong Khon, waiting for transportation to take them further inside Thailand.



They were from Yangon, Bago, Mawlamyine, Dawei, Rakhine and Magway townships in Myanmar and entered Thailand via a natural crossing.



They were to pay 15,000-20,000 baht each to job brokers on arriving at worksites in Pathum Thani, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom and Rayong provinces.



They were handed over to Sai Yok police for legal proceedings for illegal entry, pending deportation.