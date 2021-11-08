7,592 new Covid cases, 39 more deaths

Devotees line up on the bank of a canal at Kwan Riam floating market in Soi Serithai 60, Min Buri, to make offerings to monks in a boat on Sunday. The market has opened after Covid-19 restrictions were eased last week. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

There were 7,592 new Covid-19 cases and 39 more fatalities recorded during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

The number of new cases fell from 7,960 announced on Sunday, when the country recorded 53 more deaths.

On Sunday, 7,495 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 1,946,728 Covid-19 patients, 1,830,037 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,975,591 Covid-19 cases, with 1,857,463 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 19,609 during the third wave and 19,703 since the beginning of the pandemic.