35 more illegal border crossers caught
Thailand
General

published : 8 Nov 2021 at 10:26

writer: Piyarat Chongcharoen

The 35 Myanmar job seekers resting in forest near Huay Nam Khao village in tambon Ban Kao of Muang district, Kanchanaburi, shortly before they were arrested for illegal entry on Sunday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)
KANCHANABURI: Thirty-five Myanmar nationals were arrested at a border village in Muang district and charged with illegal entry on Sunday, police said.

About 11am, a patrol of the Surasee Task Force, alerted by local residents, found 26 men and nine women hiding in forest near Huay Nam Khao, or Moo 2 village, in tambon Ban Kao.

They were from Bago township in Myanmar and 17 of them were Rohingya.

Eighteen said they had each paid 28,000 baht to job brokers, while 17 said they would each pay 20,000 baht to a broker on arriving at work sites in Samut Sakhon province.

They were to be deported after going through legal proceedings at Muang police station.

