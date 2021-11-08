B5m of illegal test kits, other medical goods seized

Consumer protection police examine boxes containing illegally imported medical goods, including antigen test kits, during raids on two warehouses in Bang Kapi area on Monday. (Photo supplied)

A large quantity of illegally imported medical equipment and health products, worth about 5 million baht in total, were seized by Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) police and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials on two warehouses in Bang Kapi area on Monday.

Pol Maj Gen Anan Nanasombat, the CPPD commander, said items seized in the raid included 1,425 sets of antigen test kits, 350,000 face masks, 8,000 sets of personal protective equipment (PPEs), 3,000 oximeters and 100 gallons of dish-washing detergent.



Supatra Boonserm, the acting FDA deputy secretary-general, said the FDA and CPPD police had together been on the offensive against illegal imports of medical equipment and health products, to ensure that all goods on sale are safe and of proper quality.



Nobody was arrested in the raid. An investigation was underway to find the illegal importers, Pol Maj Gen Anan said.