Online registration for booster shot at Bang Sue

People sit in queues at the main vaccination point at Bang Sue Grand Station on Monday. It is currently offering second doses to workers who are not Bangkok residents, on a walk-in basis. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu)

The vaccination centre at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok will from Wednesday begin registering people who have had two doses of Sinovac or Sinopharm for a booster shot of AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Central Vaccination Centree posted the announcement on its Facebook page.

People who earlier received two doses of vaccine at any venue under the following four formulas could register for a booster shot at CVC’s Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok, the announcement said.

The four fomulas are:

-Sinovac as first shot and Sinovac as second shot;

-Sinopharm as second dose and Sinopharm as second dose;

-Sinovac as first dose and Sinopharm as second dose; and

-Sinopharm as first dose and Sinovac as second dose.

The interval between the second dose and the booster shot must be at least 30 days and recipients must not have received a booster dose before.

Booster dose vaccinations are scheduled at Bang Sue Grand Station from Nov 13 to Nov 30.

Registration is online only.

Starting from 9am on Nov 10, people can register via AIS, True and DTAC mobile phone websites via www.ais.th/vaccine, https://vaccine.trueid.net/ and https://app.dtac.co.th/vaccine/index.html and via the National Telecom Public Co (NT) at https://covid19vaccine.ntplc.co.th/CVC/home, the announcement said.

The Central Vaccination Centre announcement for the registration of people for a booster dose of AstraZeneca. Online registration opens at 9am on Nov 10 and vaccination is scheduled from Nov 13 to Nov 30 between 9am and 5pm every day.