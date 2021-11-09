Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Huge drug seizures, arrests having no effect on drug trade
Thailand
General

Huge drug seizures, arrests having no effect on drug trade

published : 9 Nov 2021 at 14:16

writer: Wassana Nanuam

Drug suppression authorities arrested about 330,000 suspects, smashed 4,925 drug networks and seized 6.5 billion baht's worth of drug-related assets in the fiscal year just ended, according to official figures.

Security agencies had also seized about 557 million methamphetamine pills, 26,867 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, or ice, 4,521kg of heroin, 46.50kg cocaine, 2,552kg of ketamine and 437,027 ecstasy pills, Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanich, spokesman for Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, said on Tuesday.

Despite the arrests and huge seizures, the drug problem continued unabated, he said.

Gen Prawit, who is in charge of security affairs, had therefore instructed all agencies involved to step up the fight against the spread of drugs, he said. 

He said the conflict in Myanmar and fighting among ethnic groups along the border with Thailand had spurred the production of drugs and their smuggling into Thailand, particularly through the North and Northeast regions.

At the same time, demand for drugs in Thailand and other countries remained high during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gen Prawit had ordered local administrations to step up drug prevention efforts and work to develop a strong immunity against the lure of drugs in communities and among high-risk groups, particulary children and young adults, in all districts and provinces across the country.

The military, police and anti-drug agencies had been instructed to continue closely  monitoring the border and nearby areas for smuggling routes, and online communications between dealers and customers and their use of private delivery services.

Gen Prawit had also ordered enforcement of laws to detect financial transaction routes, money laundering and tax evasion to curb the trade in drugs, Gen Kongcheep said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (11)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Online registration for booster shot at Bang Sue

The vaccination centre at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok will from Wednesday begin registering people who have had two doses of Sinovac or Sinopharm for a booster shot of AstraZeneca vaccine.

12:18
World

ISS astronauts return to Earth in SpaceX craft

WASHINGTON: A SpaceX capsule carrying four diaper-wearing astronauts back to Earth after six months on the International Space Station landed on Monday off the coast of Florida, a Nasa live broadcast showed.

11:45
World

Amazon deforestation threatens jaguars, giant eagles

PôRTO JOFRE, Brazil: Boating slowly upriver through the Pantanal, the world's biggest tropical wetlands, Brazilian biologist Fernando Tortato scans the bank for signs of Ousado, a jaguar badly burned in devastating wildfires last year.

11:45