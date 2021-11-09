Section
High-tide flood warning for 5 Bangkok districts
Thailand
published : 9 Nov 2021 at 15:07

writer: Online Reporters

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration workers build a sandbag wall near the Kanabnam Restaurant and nearby communities flooded during the high tides on Monday night. (Photo: BMA Facebook page)
Bangkok communities in five districts along the Chao Phraya River are warned that high tides could cause flooding until Saturday, and again from Nov 20-26.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration issued the warning on its Facebook page Tuesday.

City Hall said residents living outside the flood embankments and in houses located along temporary flood barriers should prepare for high tides from Nov 7-13 and on Nov 20-23. 

The warning applies to the following areas:

- Beneath Krung Thon (Sang Hee) Bridge and Kanabnam Restaurant in Bang Phlat district;

- Ratchawong Road in Samphanthawong  district;

- Charoen Krung Road, Bangkok Dock-Saphan Pla fish market. Rama III Road and Wat Dok Mai-Rama IX Bridge in Yannawa district’ 

- Charoen Nakhon Road and Bukkalo intersection in Thon Buri district; and

- Old Railway Road and Wat Saphan in Klong Toey district.

