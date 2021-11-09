Vending platforms now show list of certified antigen test kits

The Food and Drug Administration has linked its database of certified antigen test kits to online vending platforms so people can check the brand before buying.

FDA acting secretary-general Supatra Boonserm said on Tuesday the database was now available for buyers on Shopee, Lazada and HDmall.co.th.

When consumers type "ATK" in the search box of the platforms they will be shown a banner that takes them to the FDA's database of certified ATK brands, she said.

She said that in fiscal 2021 the FDA and consumer protection police arrested seven big-time ATK smugglers, seized smuggled products worth over 600,000 baht and closed 2,621 websites that illegally advertised ATKs.