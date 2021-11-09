Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Govt plans to reopen borders to foreign workers amid shortage
Thailand
General

Govt plans to reopen borders to foreign workers amid shortage

published : 9 Nov 2021 at 17:00

writer: Reuters

Officials round up 218 illegal Myanmar migrant labourers in Ban Huai Kob village of tambon Nong Lu in Sangkhla Buri district of Kanchanaburi province on Tuesday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)
Officials round up 218 illegal Myanmar migrant labourers in Ban Huai Kob village of tambon Nong Lu in Sangkhla Buri district of Kanchanaburi province on Tuesday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

Thailand plans to reopen its borders to workers from neighbouring Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos, a government official said on Tuesday, in a bid to ease a labour shortage that is hurting the export and tourism-dependent economy.

Pairote Chotikasathien, from the Ministry of Labour, said the rules relating to vaccination status for the migrant workers, quarantine procedures and Covid-19 testing will be decided on Wednesday.

The country’s big exporting industries such as food and rubber production rely heavily on migrant labour. But strict border controls and quarantine rules have virtually halted all labour migration.

Mr Pairote estimated the country needed 420,000 foreign workers at this time, mostly in the construction, manufacturing and seafood industries. Many workers left the country as it battled its worst Covid-19 outbreak earlier this year and have not returned.

Some workers who remained in the country were placed in “bubble and seal” policies under factory and construction quarantine schemes.

The country has nearly 2 million confirmed infections and 19,764 deaths, the majority of which came after April when the Delta variant was detected among migrant workers in a construction camp.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
Business

PTTEP gas production licences renewed

The Department of Mineral Fuels has renewed licences to produce natural gas at Bongkot gas field for PTT Exploration and Production Plc (PTTEP), enabling the company to continue with its plan to secure sufficient gas supply for Thailand.

17:21
World

Duterte daughter quits mayor race as Philippine election deadline looms

MANILA: The daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday removed herself from the running for mayor of Davao City, just days away from a deadline to change candidates for a presidential election next year.

17:14
Thailand

Govt plans to reopen borders to foreign workers amid shortage

Thailand plans to reopen its borders to workers from neighbouring Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos, a government official said on Tuesday, in a bid to ease a labour shortage that is hurting the export and tourism-dependent economy.

17:00