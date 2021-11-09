Mayor hails Pattaya Music Festival as success

The Pattaya Music Festival that kicked off on Nov 5 is expected to generate 100 million baht during the first week of the event in the Chon Buri beach town. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: The Pattaya Music Festival has been hailed as a success amid strict Covid-19 control measures and was expected to generate at least 100 million baht in the first week, with the entire event predicted to generate over 600 million baht.

Pattaya City Municipality mayor Sonthaya Klunplome on Tuesday said the Pattaya Music Festival 2021 was well-received.

The event was held under strict Covid-19 control measures. All attendees were required to be vaccinated with two doses and show negative antigen test results not more than 72 hours old. Singers and their team members were also required to take ATK tests. The festival kicked off on Nov 5, and will continue every Friday and Saturday until Dec 11.

The strict Covid-19 control measures have boosted confidence among residents and visitors, said the mayor.

In the festival zone and in areas along Pattaya beach, local residents and tourists who did not want to stand close to the stage could watch the performances on large screens. Seats were arranged with enough space for people to observe social distancing and all must wear face masks.

Police and municipal staff were deployed to maintain peace and order at the event and in festival zones.

The mayor said the Tourism Authority of Thailand estimated that the first week of the festival would generate at least 100 million baht. The figure was based on the number of visitors and their stays at hotels and other accommodation in Pattaya.

The TAT also predicted that the entire festival would generate about 600 million baht, said Mr Sonthaya.

Hotel operators welcomed the festival and said it was a good way to revive the local economy.

Fully vaccinated visitors arrive at the Pattaya Music Festival. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)