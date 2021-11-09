Duo's SIM-card luck runs out

Anuwat Phumma, 32, and Napasorn Khunparnping, 33, were arrested in Phitsanulok with 68 fake citizenship cards in their possession. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK: Two people were arrested for allegedly using fake ID cards to purchase SIM cards that were re-sold online.

Pol Maj Gen Theeradet Thammasuthee, commander of the investigation division at Provincial Police Bureau 2, said the pair, identified as Anuwat Phumma, 32, and Napasorn Khunparnping, 33, were arrested in the province with 68 fake citizenship cards in their possession.

They allegedly forged the cards and later used them to buy SIM cards with attractive phone numbers. The SIM cards were then re-sold at steep prices via a website.

The website claimed to sell auspicious numbers which promised to improve personal fortunes and bring prosperity to buyers.