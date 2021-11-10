Tambon security booth bombed
published : 10 Nov 2021 at 10:31
writer: Abdullah Benjakat
PATTANI: A pipe bomb was thrown at a security booth in tambon Sakho Bon, Mayo district, on Tuesday night, causing only minor damage, police said.
About 7.20pm, two people on a motorcycle stopped near the booth at Ban Muang Wan, or Moo 2 village. The passenger dismounted and hurled a pipe bomb at the booth.
The explosion damaged the outside of the structure and a parked motorcycle, but caused no injuries.
Police were investigating.