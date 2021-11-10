Section
Tambon security booth bombed
Thailand
General

Tambon security booth bombed

published : 10 Nov 2021 at 10:31

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

The motorcycle slightly damaged by the explosion of a pipe bomb thrown at a security booth in tambon Sakho Bon, Mayo district, Pattani province, on Tuesday night. There were no injuries. (Abdullah Benjakat)
The motorcycle slightly damaged by the explosion of a pipe bomb thrown at a security booth in tambon Sakho Bon, Mayo district, Pattani province, on Tuesday night. There were no injuries. (Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: A pipe bomb was thrown at a security booth in tambon Sakho Bon, Mayo district, on Tuesday night, causing only minor damage, police said.

About 7.20pm, two people on a motorcycle stopped near the booth at Ban Muang Wan, or Moo 2 village. The passenger dismounted and hurled a pipe bomb at the booth.

The explosion damaged the outside of the structure and a parked motorcycle, but caused no injuries.

Police were investigating.

