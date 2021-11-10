Section
No Loy Krathong in Phatthalung
published : 10 Nov 2021 at 10:31

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

PHATTHALUNG: The provincial communicable disease committee has cancelled next week's Loy Krathong festival for fear the large crowds it draws would lead to a rise in Covid-19 infections.

The committee decided to cancel the festival, which falls on Nov 19 this year, during a video conference on Tuesday chaired by governor Kukiat Wongkrapan.

Those attending included provincial health office chief Dussadee Kongtrakulsap.

The meeting was told the number of daily infections in the province had been near to 200 for about a month before going down only a few days ago.

On Tuesday, the province registered 77 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the accumulated total to 10,882 with 85 deaths.

An announcement cancelling the Loy Krathong festival and other forms of entertainment has been sent to local leaders and municipalities in every district in the province.

COMMENT (1)
