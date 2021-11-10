Upset lover dies in motorcycle crash

The silver Nissan Almera car hit on the left side at Pegasus intersection in Muang district, Nakhon Ratchasima, by a motorcycle ridden by an 18-year-old who had argued with his girlfriend, early on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A young man stormed off during an argument with his girlfriend, saying he intended to kill himself, and died shortly after when his motorcycle hit a car driven by a man going to hospital for kidney dialysis.

The crash occurred at Pegasus intersection in tambon Nai Muang of Muang district about 4.32am on Wednesday.

It left Phruesakorn Thakkhunthod, a 18-year-old native of tambon Nong Phai Lom, dead on the ground with head injuries, a broken neck and broken right leg.

Nearby were a white Honda Wave motorcycle with the front smashed in and a silver Nissan Almera car with a broken windshield and damage on the left side.

The dead youth's girlfriend, who asked not to be named, said they had an argument and Phruesakorn declared he intended to kill himself at Bung Ta Lua water park, and drove off on his motorcycle.

She phoned a rescue foundation and told them about it. A team picked her up and they were on their way to the park when they came upon the crash scene at the intersection. She was shocked to see her boyfriend dead on the road.

The Nissan car's driver, Niphon Deephayung, said he was going to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital for kidney dialysis. The motorcycle crashed into the left side of his car as he went through the intersection.

Police said surveillance camera footage showed Phruesakorn had gone through a red light. His motorcycle hit the moving car on the left side and he was thrown over the vehicle and down onto the road.