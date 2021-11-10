Doi Inthanon National Park reopens

Visitors enjoy the cool breeze, sunrise and sea of mist at Doi Inthanon National Park in Chom Thong district of Chiang Mai as the park reopened to visitors on Wednesday. (Photo: Doi Inthanon National Park)

CHIANG MAI: Doi Inthanon National Park, the country’s highest peak, reopened to vaccinated visitors on Wednesday, after being closed to the public for several months because of the pandemic.

Visitors began queueing at the park gate in Chom Thong district around 5am for Covid-19 screening before being allowed to enter and enjoy the famously cooler clime at the top and vista of rolling mist.

A total of 273 visitors made advance bookings via the “QueQ’’ app.

The first spot they headed to was kilometre marker 42 at Kiew Mae Pan, a popular place to view the renowned “sea of mist’’, particularly at first light.

The temperature at this spot was 9°C on Wednesday morning, and 8°C at the top of Doi Inthanon. At the national park office at kilometre marker 31 it was 16°C.

The cool breeze and beautiful views on the mountain brought cries of delight from visitors.

Kriangkrai Chaiwiset, head of the Doi Inthanon National Park, opened the park, handing out souvenirs to visitors and declaring open a natural studies pathway to Kiew Mae Pan, a distance of almost 3 kilometres.

Entrance fees for a group of 10 visitors with a local guide were 200 baht. The park has limited group visits to 50 a day as part of Covid-19 measures, Mr Kriangkrai said.

The national park also opened another jungle route, Ang Ka, for visitors to explore nature and various species of flora.